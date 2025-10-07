Estero wants resident input on flood vulnerabilities

A local community is inviting residents to supply information on threats from natural disasters and storm surge.

Estero wants to know: where is the village most vulnerable to climate threats — primarily flooding — and why?

The village is inviting people to come to a workshop on Wednesday, October 8th, at the recreation center on Corkscrew Road.

First village officials will list the most flood-prone areas of Estero. Then residents can talk about threats the government may be missing, and identify problem areas down to street level.

Catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Ian three years ago wiped out some septic systems and water wells, especially along West Broadway in Estero. Some homeowners still are waiting to connect to municipal water and sewer.

Estero Mayor Joanne Ribble talked with WGCU News about the flood threat.

"It's inevitable," she said. "I think we all are going to experience it. It's going to take the municipalities working with the federal government and the state, so we can figure out how to deal with it in the best way possible."

Mayor Ribble said Estero already is working to improve the flow of stormwater by clearing debris from swales and channels, and possibly putting in some bigger drain pipes.

The workshop begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and runs until 6:30.

Residents who can't attend the meeting can submit comments about flood threats or other hazards in Estero. Here is the link to do that:

https://forms.gle/Nmdiypw2kKmRebNf8

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.