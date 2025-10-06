Southwest Florida Historical Society speaker to unearth history of area's alleged paranormal activity

Every town has its haunted legends.

In Fort Myers, strange orbs have been spied in the windows of the Gwynne Institute. Actors claim to have seen ghosts inside Florida Rep and Lab Theater. Then there are those whispering voices, flickering lights and shadows darting among the tombstones at the city cemetery.

On Thursday evening, the Southwest Florida Historical Society welcomes paranormal investigator Jean Gray to the Collaboratory for “Historic Haunts of Southwest Florida.” Gray will unearth the real history behind local legends and show how fiction often overshadows truth.

Believer or skeptic, you’ll never look at Fort Myers’ history the same way again.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m.

The little yellow building on the Alliance for the Arts campus is home to the Southwest Florida Historical Society.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Historic Haunts of Southwest Florida” is part of the Southwest Florida Historical Society’s monthly speaker series.

Jean Gray is a lifelong resident of Lee County and a Southwest Florida Historical Society board member. She is a certified field investigator through the Rhine Research Center, network manager for the Office of Paranormal Investigations, and founder of ParaAtlas, a nationwide collaborative project dedicated to preserving historical accuracy in paranormal research.

With a background that blends investigative work, data analysis, history, and writing, Gray has spent years uncovering the truth behind haunted legends and separating fact from folklore. Her work emphasizes respect for the past, the protection of local history, and the importance of grounding paranormal claims in real historical research.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida in lights at dusk.

Plenty of programs have featured and continue to feature alleged paranormal activity in Fort Myers.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida occupies a 100-year-old building that was originally a church. For years, visitors, as well as actors and staff, have reported seeing and feeling paranormal activity — from a female entity on the stairs to floating orbs in the mezzanine.

In 2020, the theater invited Ghost Pro Lee Ehrlich for an evening of live virtual ghost “hunting.”

In 2020, Lab Theater invited Ghost Pro Lee Ehrlich for an evening of live virtual ghost 'hunting.'

Ehrlich is an adventurer/explorer who is most notably recognized as the world authority on underwater paranormal phenomena. He is a paranormal investigator with over three decades' of experience who heads a nationwide investigative team specializing in hostile and dangerous environments. He has even spent time investigating The Lab’s own nearly-100-year-old building.

Courtesy of Lab Theater / The Laboratory Theater of Florida In 2020, Lab Theater invited Ghost Pro Lee Ehrlich for an evening of live virtual ghost 'hunting.'

His investigative exploits have earned him critical acclaim, which has resulted in numerous radio and television appearances, including a starring role in The Travel Channel’s “Legends Of.” On the conference tour, he is a well-known lecturer who brings a unique perspective to the paranormal realm.

True Tours in the Franklin Shops on First conducts a number of history-based walking tours, including a 90-minute evening-into-night ghost tour through the historic district. Guides lead participants through downtown locations, revealing documented and local paranormal stories while uncovering intriguing tales about the area's most infamous pioneers and hidden histories.

The Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium Haunted Walk runs through Oct. 26.

Calusa Nature Center transforms its wildlife sanctuary into a nighttime horror trail. Local volunteers create an immersive outdoor trail featuring live actors and nature-themed horror scenes. The fundraising event supports the center's animal care programs while offering a unique, locally produced haunting experience. The Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium Haunted Walk runs through Oct. 26.

The Collaboratory is located at 2031 Jackson St.

Light refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m.

