Cape Coral Animal Shelter to benefit from first community yard sale

You can shop, sell, and support homeless animals in Cape Coral at an upcoming sale.

Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting its first community yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Wicked Dolphin Distillery, 131 SW 3rd Place, Cape Coral.

Sellers must agree to donate at least 25 percent of proceeds to the shelter.

Anyone can sell, but spots are limited and sellers must bring their own setups. Tables, tents and blankets are appropriate.

To register as a seller, go to ccasyardsale@gmail.com. The shelter asks for your name, phone number, email address, the top five types of items you plan to sell, an estimate of how many items you’ll bring, any unique highlights among your items and what type of setup you’ll use.

For more information, visit CapeCoralAnimalShelter.com.