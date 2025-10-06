Quiet and literally cooler; Glades air conditioned EV school buses a hit with students, drivers, district

Quiet, cool and peaceful — that's not how many students usually describe their big yellow school-buses.

But in rural Glades County, students have changed their opinions.

Until the 2023-24 school year, Glades County’s school buses were entirely diesel. And the fleet was aging.

“The school had chosen to invest money in teacher salaries, infrastructure, and we let the buses get a little old. But to financially come up with enough money to replace the busses with any kind of frequency was going to be prohibitive, ” Daniel Thomas, Glades County Schools Director of Administrative Services.

Daniel Thomas praised former school officials for getting the ball rolling on replacing those aging rides with a new fleet of air-conditioned electric buses.

“Next thing you know, here we are, and it's a wonderful solution. These buses are incredible," he said. "The drivers love them. They're easier to drive. They're more comfortable. Kids love them.”

Thomas says a deal involved a grant and the Highlands Electric Fleet company that turned into 13 brand new air-conditioned EV buses.

Included was air conditioning, the chargers, all of the infrastructure, the maintenance and the power on an annual basis, all tied into a bundle.

"Our cost is roughly equivalent to replacing one bus a year," he said. "It's an incredible opportunity, and we were very happy to have it."

The district's bus drivers are good with them: "As far as driving an electric, it's like driving a baby carriage. It's real smooth, it's easy, it's deer is really good. They're really good buses."

And what do the young riders think?

Here’s Lexi Wiggins, 11:

"Before there was no AC," she said. " It was like, we would be sweating a lot and everything."

Brianna Cooper, 12, contrasted the previous diesel bus to the new version:

"It was very noisy and just like, not that great of a ride. It just makes the ride, like, more peaceful."

Thomas said initial community concerns about the electric buses due to media reports about electric vehicle fires and such has all but been settled.

"We have won the community over," he said. "Kids love them. The air conditioning alone is worth it."

About the purchase:

The electric buses can transport 77 students up to 120 miles per charge and feature air conditioning — a significant upgrade as only three buses previously offered this amenity.



The district got almost $5 million via the U.S. EPA's Clean School Bus Rebate Program to buy the vehicles. The electric buses are expected to generate substantial savings, with reported energy costs of 19 cents per mile compared to 79 cents for diesel buses. The district partnered with Highland Electric Fleets for electrification services and infrastructure support.



This initiative is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $5 billion program for clean school transportation, which has awarded nearly $3 billion to date, enabling over 1,300 school districts to replace diesel buses with nearly 9,000 electric and ultra-low emission vehicles.

