Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office launches new and improved website

There is a new web site for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office featuring a fresh look and an improved user-friendly experience.

The newly launched, mobile-optimized website ensures that voters can easily navigate and interact with content from any computer, smartphone, or tablet.

“We are thrilled to present our new website that is easy to use and offers equitable access to everyone who visits it,” Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Melissa R. Blazier said.

New and improved features include a built-in accessibility automation function that confirms the office’s website content is compliant with the Americans with Disability Act’s standards and is accessible to all citizens.

For more information about the office and to view the new site, go to CollierVotes.gov.

