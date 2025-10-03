© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office launches new and improved website

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 3, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office has a new website that features a fresh look and an improved user-friendly experience.
Collier County Supervisor of Elections
The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office has a new website that features a fresh look and an improved user-friendly experience.

There is a new web site for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office featuring a fresh look and an improved user-friendly experience.

The newly launched, mobile-optimized website ensures that voters can easily navigate and interact with content from any computer, smartphone, or tablet.

“We are thrilled to present our new website that is easy to use and offers equitable access to everyone who visits it,” Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Melissa R. Blazier said.

New and improved features include a built-in accessibility automation function that confirms the office’s website content is compliant with the Americans with Disability Act’s standards and is accessible to all citizens.

For more information about the office and to view the new site, go to CollierVotes.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Elections WGCU NewsCollier County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
More from WGCU