Free heart screenings offered for Lee County student athletes

A Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to eliminating preventable sudden cardiac death in the young has been hosting free heart screenings in Lee County. More are scheduled.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) heart screenings sponsored by the nonprofit Who We Play For count toward screenings needed to participate in school sports during the 2026-27 school year. Students ages 10 to 25 are eligible.

Each ECG screening is interpreted by a cardiologist trained to read heart screenings for youth. Results are returned via email up to 10 business days after the screening.

Register at whoweplayfor.org/florida-lee

Upcoming screenings are scheduled at:

Estero High School

21900 River Ranch Road

Estero

Tuesday, October 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Lee County High School

715 Thomas Sherwin Ave.

Lehigh Acres

Wednesday, October 8, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mariner High School

701 Chiquita Blvd.

Cape Coral

Friday, October 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ida Baker High School

3500 Aqualinda Blvd.

Cape Coral

Tuesday, October 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dunbar High School

3800 Edison Ave.

Fort Myers

Thursday, October 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration ends at 7 p.m. the evening before each screening.

These events are sponsored by Cardiac Insight, the ECG partner of WWPF.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the leading medical cause of deaths among student-athletes, accounting for roughly 75% of all deaths during youth sports. Approximately one in 300 youth has a detectable heart condition that puts them at risk of SCA. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people, including competitive athletes, and ECG heart screening is considered a gold standard for detecting HCM at approximately ~95%.

WWPF is focused on eliminating preventable sudden cardiac death in the young through affordable ECG heart screenings and relentless advocacy. Over the past decade, WWPF has grown into the largest nonprofit of its kind in the United States, providing hundreds of thousands of heart screenings and identifying hundreds of young lives that required immediate and potentially life-saving medical intervention. To learn more about WWPF, visit whoweplayfor.org and follow on Facebook, X and Instagram.