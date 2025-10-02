Environmental group: Media report confirms feds reimbursed Florida for detention center, proves lawsuit

A Miami television station reported Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Florida applied for and received FEMA reimbursement for the Everglades detention center. The funds -- $608 million, all the funds the state requested – were received Tuesday, the day before the government shutdown, the report said.

Elise Bennett, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said the media report confirms the group’s contentions and backs up a lawsuit they filed.

"This really does appear to be evidence of what we've been saying the entire time, that this is a federal project that's going to be funded by federal money," Bennett told WGCU. "And it shows that we're right, that environmental review under federal environmental laws should have occurred before the detention facility in the Everglades was built."

The confirmation report aired Thursday morning on NBC station Local 10 in Miami.

“I think it seems to be the smoking gun proving that our lawsuit challenging the detention facility in the Everglades was correct," Bennett said. "We knew that the state had submitted an application for these department of homeland security funds, and we actually had our own open government records request to get those documents which which we never got a responsive release to."

Bennett said the DHS confirmation shows that the detention center is a federal project being built with federal funds and required by federal law to go through a complete environmental review.

"t shows that the the Trump administration, the DeSantis administration, they can't keep playing this trade anymore," Bennett said. "They can't keep pretending that this is anything other than a federal action that required a careful public look at what the consequences would be."

