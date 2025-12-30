SWFL water district plans 3,000-acre controlled burn in Hendry

The South Florida Water Management District is conducting a 3,000-acre prescribed burn in the C-43 Reservoir in western Hendry County today.

The burn is about 2 miles south of State Road 80 and 1.6 miles west of State Road 29 and smoke may be visible in the area of the burn (See map above).

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

