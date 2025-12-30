© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Supreme Court nixes Uthmeier lawyer proposal

WGCU | By Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:20 AM EST
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a proposal by Attorney General James Uthmeier that would have allowed certain state government lawyers to practice in Florida for up to three years without taking the Florida Bar exam.

In a petition filed at the Supreme Court, Uthmeier argued the proposed change could help draw lawyers who are licensed in other states. The proposal said “lawyers enabled to practice by this proposed rule would represent sophisticated government clients, not the private clients that the Bar’s practice regulations have historically existed to protect.”

“The purpose of the proposed amendment is to attract and encourage experienced, well-qualified lawyers from around the country to serve in Florida government,” the petition said. “In many cases, those lawyers forgo or leave much more lucrative employment in private practice to serve the public. Importantly, moving to Florida and taking the Florida Bar examination is often a key impediment because of the timing of their government appointment and the dates the bar examination is given.”

But the Bar objected to the proposal, including saying it would violate part of the state Constitution that gives the Supreme Court “exclusive jurisdiction to regulate the admission of persons to the practice of law.”

The Bar, in a document filed in September, said the proposal would give authority to the executive branch, where the out-of-state attorneys could work in places such as the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office and in other Cabinet agencies.

“While the bar shares a desire to ensure state agencies can effectively address attorney recruitment and retention challenges, and is sympathetic to these very real challenges, the structure and operation of (the proposal) run afoul of the text of the state Constitution and should therefore be denied,” the September document said.

Also, the Bar said the proposal would allow the out-of-state lawyers to practice without undergoing what is known as a “character and fitness evaluation” by the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

But Uthmeier, in an October response, disputed the Bar’s arguments, including saying that concerns about the lawyers’ competency, character and fitness are “misplaced.”

“Opponents also suggest that government attorneys who have passed character and fitness reviews in another state but not in Florida could pose a danger to the public,” Uthmeier’s response said. “An experienced attorney from out of state, however, poses far less risk to the public than a newly minted JD (juris doctor) who just passed the bar.”

The Supreme Court, in a one-paragraph order Monday, said a current “certification” program that “requires a certified government lawyer to have applied for admission to The Florida Bar and to take the next available bar examination, strikes the appropriate balance between accommodating the government’s workforce needs and ensuring that those authorized to practice law in Florida possess the requisite knowledge of Florida law, technical skill, and moral character to do so.”
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsGovernmentAttorney General James Uthmeier
Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida
See stories by Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Coping with Winter Cold
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Animals in south Florida don’t have to worry much about winter cold – and indeed many migrants from areas farther north find suitable living conditions here. But, a trip to the beach or on a rare blustery day sometimes makes one wonder. How do ducks, herons, egrets, and other birds tolerate wading or swimming in cold weather? Aquatic birds, for example, have bare skinny legs with leg muscles placed among insulating feathers.Blood vessels going to and from the very few muscles in the legs and feet lie right next to one another, and cold blood going back into the body is warmed by warmer blood coming from the body – and is nearly the same temperature as the blood circulating in the well-insulated body.
  • Weather
    Holiday warm spell to end across the state with cold front passage
    Andrew Wulfeck
    A strong cold front will bring an abrupt end to the warm Christmas weather across parts of the Sunshine State, sending temperatures 20 degrees below average during the week.
  • The eagle family in total. F23 and M15 roll the un hatched egg and aerate the nesting bole while E26 waits to be fed. It's more than likely the second egg is no longer viable.
    Environment
    Failure of second eagle egg a certainty; many possibilities for no hatch
    Michael Braun
    It's nearly a certainty that E26 will be an only eaglet. The second egg is days past the 40-day benchmark for a successful hatch and the hope for a "Christmas Miracle" has come and gone like so much holiday gift wrapping. Breeding pair F23 and M15 can be seen on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam as they continue to dutifully roll the egg. But it's probable that their ministrations will be for naught. They are also dutiful in their care and feeding of E26 with the fuzzy little chick continuing to thrive and grow.
  • Snow is seen piled up on the field before the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game between Clemson and Penn State at Yankee Stadium Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Weather
    Winter storm snarls U.S. holiday travel across Northeast, Great Lakes; flights cancelled at RSW
    The Associated Press
    More than a thousand flights were canceled or delayed across the Northeast and Great Lakes as a winter storm disrupted one of the busiest travel weekends of the year between Christmas and New Year's. As of Saturday morning, New York City had received around four inches of snow, under what some forecasts predicted, but at least 1,500 flights were canceled from Friday night into Saturday, according to FlightAware. Major New York–area airports warned of disruptions, while the National Weather Service cautioned about hazardous travel conditions, possible power outages and tree damage. States of emergency were declared for New Jersey and parts of New York.
  • A nativity display set in front of Alligator Alcatraz
    Immigration
    Vigil by multiple faiths at Alligator Alcatraz focuses on inmates
    Kate Cronin
    More than 60 people gathered outside the Everglades detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz for their 21st freedom vigil. Organized by The Workers Circle, a Jewish social justice organization, the group prayed for those inside.
  • November 18, 2024, Jim Atterholt was sworn in to serve as vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach. Atterholt announced his retirement Friday.
    Government & Politics
    Jim Atterholt to retire from Fort Myers Beach Town Council
    WGCU Staff
    Jim Atterholt is retiring after swerving six years on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council, effective at the end of the year. First elected in March 2019, Atterholt's tenure included navigating the Town through the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple major storm events, including Hurricane Ian.