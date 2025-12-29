© 2026 WGCU News
Florida Department of Transportation improves safety and traffic along I-75

WGCU | By Kate Cronin
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is boosting safety and convenience along I-75 with upcoming installations.

A pre-construction information session covering new interchange construction at I-75 at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard in Sarasota County will be held on Tuesday, Jan 6. FDOT will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m at the North Port Branch of Suncoast Technical College, located on Career Lane.

Interchanges will be improved with installation of signals at both ramp connections, controlled pedestrian crosswalks, and stronger intersection lighting. To expedite traffic flow, FDOT is constructing new free flow on-ramps from southbound Toledo Blade Boulevard and from southbound Sumter Boulevard.

These lanes will be widened to create two additional full lanes through the Toledo Blade Boulevard interchange. The Sumter Boulevard interchange will see dual left turn lanes added as well.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, FDOT District One Title VI Coordinator, by phone at (863) 519-2287, or by email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public meeting.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact us by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

Stay informed and sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/452356-1.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsTrafficI-75FDOT
Kate Cronin
See stories by Kate Cronin
