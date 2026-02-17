© 2026 WGCU News
Navigating heart health after a cardiac event

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Bryant Monteilh
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:55 AM EST

Every forty seconds, someone in the United States suffers a heart attack. WGCU’s Bryan Montheil shares the story on how changes in technology and the quick thinking of a bystander helped save one man who experienced an unexpected heart attack.

Then we sit down with the director of Lee Health’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, Marion Harris Baxter, and WGCU’s own Managing Editor Michael Braun. After a chance discovery of a 85% arterial blockage, Braun went through the program and speaks on what he learned.

