Venturino Comedy Series comes to Marco Island's Art Center Theatre Feb. 27

Arts Center Theatre presents Venturino’s Comedy Series on Friday, Feb. 27. The evening gives Marco Island audiences the chance to experience nationally touring standup comics in an intimate theater setting.

Headlining an evening of high-energy comedy is viral sensation Rodney Norman. His humor, wisdom and observations on everyday life create comedy that resonates.

Joining Norman are Vee Shally, Nick Gordan and series namesake Larry Venturino, who has engaged audiences at major comedy clubs across the country.

Shows are at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the evening are available now online at https://www.marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling the box office at 239-784-1186.

MORE INFORMATION:

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Press Release

Rodney Norman is a philosopher-comedian who has captured millions of fans worldwide with his uniquely uplifting and hilariously insightful take on life. If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ve likely seen his face and cast of memorable characters. Honest and unassuming, his humor will catch you off guard and leave you laughing days later.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Press Release

Shally has performed everywhere from London to Florida including, locally, in Cape Coral and Marco Island. Shally is considered a clean comic because she avoids profanity and vulgar language in her performances. This approach allows her to engage with her audience without the distraction of curse words, making her comedy more accessible and enjoyable for a wider range of viewers. Instead, Shally focuses on observational humor and relatable anecdotes, which she successfully incorporates into her material, contributing to her popularity on the comedy scene.

Courtesy of Art Center Theatre / Art Center Theatre Press Release

Gordon is not just a comedian. He is a writer, podcaster, voice actor and founding member of Great Falls Comedy Club in Maine and the co-host of Comedy Think Tanked Podcast. He has appeared in two radio serials, “Shamus” and “Restless Shores: A Podcast Soap Opera,” and the movie “A Downeast Christmas,” available on YouTube. He performed at the 2025 Hampton Beach Comedy Festival and the North Carolina Comedy Festival, 2022 and 2023 Vermont Comedy Festival, the 2023 and 2024 Portland, Maine, Comedy Festival, and the 2019 and 2021 Bricks and Bridges Comedy Festival. Gordon is a regular at the Woolen Mill Comedy Club, McCue's Comedy Club, and Empire Comedy Club.

Courtesy of Art Center Theatre / Art Center Theatre Press Release

Venturino is a nationally touring standup comedian who has performed at major clubs and theaters across the United States. With over 15 million views of his comedy worldwide, he continues to establish his brand and stage show which is unlike your typical standup act. From the relatable to the unthinkable, his comedy covers a myriad of life experiences fused with his interactive stage game, “performance art” bits, and music that sets his act apart from mainstream comedy acts around today.

Originally from Rhode Island, Venturino now lives in Florida where he burst onto the comedy scene in his mid-30s. Having already been married and divorced, he adopted two children. Being a middle-age, white single father who raised two adopted Hispanic sons gave him a unique world view as he did his best impression of "Diff’rent Strokes." To top it off, he was a social worker for over two decades …hence his warped sense of humor.

Courtesy of Larry Venturino / Larry Venturino website Standup comic Larry Venturino.

Venturino has released “Totally Not Fake” — a digital album of songs based on his comedy. The music spans multiple music genres including folk, punk, pop, Goth, and new age. It is available on all music streaming platforms worldwide including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, and Bandcamp. In 2026, he will also be releasing his comedy special “Butterknife,” which was recorded in December 2025 in Auburn, Maine. He has previously released a digital album - “Do You Know What’s in That?” (2017) which is available on streaming platforms worldwide. He can also be seen on LMAO TV and very briefly on HBO, if you don’t blink.

In addition to performing, Venturino is also a comedy club owner, booking agent, and former punk rock/hardcore frontman who prides himself on a relentless work ethic of improving his stage show, promoting his performances, and producing and booking professional comedy shows. He has performed with some of his biggest comedy influences including Emo Philips and Kevin McDonald from “The Kids In The Hall.” Venturino has opened for Howie Mandel. Also, he is a regular opener for "The Magic of Eric Eaton."

Locally, Venturino has taken his comedy series to Arcadia, Port Charlotte, Arts Bonita and Estero, among other locales.

