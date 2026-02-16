© 2026 WGCU News
Issue with steel welds causes lane closure on Wilson Pigott Bridge

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM EST
The Wilson Pigott Bridge was build in 1960 with a with a 50-year design life.
Hayley Lemery
/
WGCU
The southbound lane of a busy Lee County drawbridge on State Road 31 will be shut down tonight starting at 7 p.m.

The Wilson Pigott Bridge is a crucial connection over the Caloosahatchee River near the Boathouse Restaurant Fort Myers and on to Babcock Ranch and Charlotte County.

The 65-year-old bridge needs emergency repairs to the steel grid deck on the drawbridge to maintain safe operations.

Several welds in the southbound lane have broken.

The Florida Department Of Transportation says traffic will flow in both directions through a flagging operation.

If you are driving over the bridge, you can expect delays, but be patient and extra careful as crews are working to make the repairs safely.

They expect to finish the work by 4 a.m. and reopen all southbound lane before dawn.

Drivers are encouraged to seek the latest traffic information by visiting www.FL511.com.

