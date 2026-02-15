Southwest Florida group offers free community lecture on Ireland’s early history

The Southwest Florida Archaeology Society will host a public lecture on exploring Ireland’s spiritual roots long before the arrival of Christianity.

The presentation, “Ireland: A Sacred Island Before Christianity,” will examine Ireland’s Bronze Age, when Atlantic Sea routes connected the island to Iberia and the Mediterranean. Economist Alf Monaghan will present the program, focusing on Ireland’s pre-Christian spiritual traditions and ancient stone sites.

“There are all these stone ruins throughout the countryside, and increasingly they are being investigated by science and archaeology,” Monaghan said. “More information has been discovered, and in a sense the veil that covered them in the past has now been lifted.”

Monaghan said the findings offer visitors a different perspective on Ireland’s history.

“It represents another strand of interest for people visiting Ireland,” he said. “It really hints at the depth of spiritual heritage that is in Ireland, which has largely been overlooked."

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the IMAG History & Science Center in Fort Myers on March 18. Admission is free.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.