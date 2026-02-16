'CATS' and 'Dogwood Winter' highlight the 24 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, seven shows open, three close and 14 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This record-breaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This record-breaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares its story—from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella—you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic "Memory," "CATS" is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. Opens Feb. 20. Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Dogwood Winter' opens Feb. 20 at Cultural Park Theatre.

“Dogwood Winter” [Cultural Park Theatre]: When newly divorced Grace Vaughn returns home to Savannah, Georgia, she knows she can count on her mother, Ruby, to be there for her. Along with Ruby and her diner come Ruby’s friends, all hashing out their own trials with plenty of snarky comments and musings about life. Opens Feb. 20. Runs to March 1. This week’s performances are Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246181.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'How I Got Over' features the gospel music you know and love as only Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe can imagine it.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In 2017 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival to rave reviews. To celebrate the 2025-2026 "Soul of a People" season, WBTT is presenting the gospel revue on the Donnelly Theatre main stage. This show features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band. Traditional songs like “Travelin’ Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “When The Saints Go Marching In” are combined with more current ones such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” to bring you a show that’s sung from WBTT’s heart. Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, electrifying show. Previews are Feb. 18-20. Opens Feb. 21. Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004p8xJMAQ.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Newsies' is a classic with the power to inspire.

“Newsies” [Fort Myers Theatre]: New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer? Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, "Newsies" is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman — including the show-stopping "Seize the Day," power ballad “Santa Fe” and lovely new songs like Katherine’s “Watch What Happens" — "Newsies" is a classic with the power to inspire. Opens Feb. 19. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb 21 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

“The Cake” [Venice Theatre]: When a beloved family friend asks for a wedding cake — for a same-sex marriage — Della, a devout Southern baker, must examine her long-held beliefs. “The Cake” is a heartfelt, humorous look at faith, love, and acceptance. Opens Feb. 20. Runs to March 8. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-cake/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice.

“The Unfriend” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: From the writer of television’s “Dr. Who,” “Sherlock” and “Dracula” comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest. After 20 years of marriage, Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise and a break from their annoying teenagers, when they meet a suspiciously friendly fellow passenger named Elsa. Faster than you can say ‘Keep Calm and Carry On,’ she’s taken up residence in their suburban home. Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice. Previews are Feb. 18 and 19. Opens Feb. 20 Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb.18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-unfriend/ or telephone 941- 351-8000.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Two Trains Running' is the seventh in August Wilson's Century Cycle series of plays that chronicle the black experience in America.

“Two Trains Running” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: The Laboratory Theater welcomes Theatre Conspiracy back for a collaboration of August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running,” directed by Sonya McCarter. The seventh installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, “Two Trains Running” captures a community caught in the gears of urban renewal. While the world outside is loud with the sounds of protest and political shifts, Wilson takes us inside the steam and grit of a Pittsburgh eatery where the stakes are purely personal. It’s a story about the cost of a building, the value of a life’s work, and the question of whether a person can ever truly get a fair shake from a system that keeps moving the finish line. Set in 1969, the stage comes alive with “Hill District” philosophy, a blend of street-smart wisdom, mystical prophecy, and the raw pursuit of a paycheck. We follow Sterling (Daniel Kinney), a young man fresh out of the penitentiary looking for a win, and Memphis (Robert Barner), the diner’s owner who refuses to let the city buy his soul for a penny less than it’s worth. Between the rhythmic demands of Hambone (Lemec Bernard) and the quiet, scarred resilience of Risa (BreSheena Kinney), the play is a sharp, funny, and deeply moving portrait of people who are determined to be seen before their neighborhood disappears. Opens Feb. 20. Runs to March 7. This week’s performances are Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/ or telephone 239-291-2905.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of North Fort Myers High School / North Fort Myers High School North Fort Myers High School's theater department produces limited engagement of 'Newsies.'

“Newsies” [North Fort Myers High School]: New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer? Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, "Newsies" is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman -- including the show-stopping "Seize the Day," power ballad “Santa Fe” and lovely new songs like Katherine’s “Watch What Happens,v" “Newsies” is a classic with the power to inspire. Just three performances: Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online now at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/northfortmyerstheatre/NewsiesMusical.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. For more, visit “’A Tailor Near Me’ playwright Michael Tucker shares inspiration.” Closes Feb. 22. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” [Art Center Theatre on Marco Island]: This sharp-witted historical comedy takes audiences behind closed doors at one of Hollywood’s most pivotal moments. Set in 1939, the story unfolds during the early days of production on “Gone with the Wind," when legendary producer David O. Selznick halted filming because the screenplay simply was not working. With millions of dollars at stake and pressure mounting from studio executives, stars, gossip columnists, and even family, Selznick makes a bold move. He summons acclaimed screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming away from the set of “The Wizard of Oz.” Locking the three men in his office, closing the blinds, and fueling their marathon work sessions with bananas and peanuts, Selznick demands a finished script — fast. Over five frenetic days, creative sparks fly as they struggle, argue, and ultimately craft the blueprint for what will become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Ron Pirrello is the indomitable David O. Selznick, Dan Cancio plays no-nonsense director Victor Fleming, Eric Sivertsen is the quick-thinking Ben Hecht, and Beverly Canell portrays Miss Poppenghul, Selznick’s steadfast and long-suffering assistant. Under Marlene Strollo’s direction, “Moonlight and Magnolias” delivers rapid-fire dialogue, big personalities, and an affectionate look at the creative madness behind cinematic legend. Closes Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/moonlight-and-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Unnecessary Farce' closes Feb. 21 in the Off Broadway Palm theater.

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce. Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Closes Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre There are just two performances this week of 'The Mirror Crack'd.'

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. This week’s performances are Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival.

“Circle Forward” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Seventeen years ago, Mia’s husband died tragically young, an experience she now speaks about all over the country to help others cope with loss. But Mia is put to the test when a teenager claims to be her late husband reincarnated. Expecting a hoax, Mia gets a lot more than she bargained for when the teenager proves to know far more than he should. In this comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere that was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival, find out what happens when the past refuses to stay there. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Runs through March 1. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/circle-forward/.

“Drinking Habits, Caught in the Act 2” [Charlotte Players]: The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can‘t wait to come to the rescue. Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it's no easy feat when Kate's expecting any day, Sally‘s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior's acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters‘ award-winning wine keeps getting switched with the grape juice. The merry mix-ups multiply in this warm and winsome sequel to "Drinking Habits." Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' is on hiatus until March 11.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 29. However, there are no further performances during February. Show resumes March 11. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Due to popular demand, 'Feeling Good' has been extended to March 1.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Extended through March 1. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

“Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” Conveniently, she forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed 14 states. Set out with nothing but her Keds and her determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. "Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk" follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it’s never too late to blaze your own trail. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74467?_gl=1*cugdvh*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. The next performance is Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the epic storytelling of 'American Pie' to the carefree whistle of 'Don’t Worry, Be Happy,' this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Over the Tavern' is at Players Circle Theatre through March 8.

“Over the Tavern” [Players Circle Theatre]: This beguiling family comedy by Tom Dudzic is set in Buffalo in the Eisenhower 1950s. The Pazinski family has a lot going on in their cramped apartment over Dad’s bar. But all hell breaks loose, when 12-year-old, wise-cracking Rudy questions being Catholic. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Blue Sky Boys' is an exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. An exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' is filled with heart, humor, and stunning visuals.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” [The Naples Players]: Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is filled with heart, humor, and stunning visuals. This inspiring story invites you to see the world through the eyes of a brilliant teenager as he navigates challenges, celebrates his unique perspective, and discovers his own extraordinary potential. Runs to March 1. All of this show’s performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to the opening night of "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Among the challenges, are an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Runs to March 1. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. [There are no shows on Saturday, Feb. 21.] For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232081.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except for Friday, Feb 20 at 9 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Tuesdays with Morrie' is at Florida Repertory Theatre through March 8.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating, Mitch catches a TV news show appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

