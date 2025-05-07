North Fort Myers Theater Program

-
Lehigh Senior High School had a huge night on Friday at the High School Musical Theatre Awards. Its spring show, “Hadestown Teen Edition,” was selected by a panel of five judges as this year’s winner in the coveted category of “Overall Production of a Musical.” The awards didn’t stop there.
-
Mia Zottolo has enjoyed some incredible roles. She played Katherine Howard in “Six.” Eurydice in “Hadestown Teen Edition.” Judas Iscariot in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The Leading Player in “Pippin.” It wasn’t always that way.
-
Tracy Halloran-Scott’s son had one lofty goal for his senior year at North Fort Myers High. She did everything she could to help him achieve it.