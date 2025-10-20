'October Hoedown' features Firehouse Singers of LaBelle during a packed week of shows

This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'October Hoedown' This is a musical revue featuring the Firehouse Singers.

“October Hoedown” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: This is a musical revue featuring the Firehouse Singers. Bring your hats, boots and yeehaw at this frolicking night of entertainment. Opens Oct. 24; runs to Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/68518f2b188cd00fac46fbe9.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Rumors' opens on Friday after discounted previews Tuesday through Thursday.

“Rumors” [Players Circle Theatre]: At a posh New York townhouse, the Deputy Mayor’s self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife’s disappearance spark chaos. As four couples arrive for an anniversary party, secrets unravel and confusion reigns. Misunderstandings multiply in this fast-paced farce filled with cover-ups, rumors, and non-stop comedic twists. Opens Tuesday, Oct. 21; runs to Nov. 16. This week, there are discounted previews on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; opens Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; performances continue Saturday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/rumors/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

“The Sound of Music” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of five Tony Awards, The Sound of Music is a timeless tale of hope and family, featuring iconic songs like “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain.” A beloved classic for all generations. Opens Oct. 24; runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-sound-of-music/.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: George and Martha have just drunkenly returned home from a party to await a younger couple coming over for even more drinks. The alcohol flows, inhibitions melt, and the young couple gets caught in the crosshairs of George and Martha’s imploding marriage. This modern masterpiece, the play that inspired the iconic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is the perfect cocktail of dark comedy and intense drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. Previews on Tuesday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; opens Thursday, Oct. 23 and runs to Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7753/33601.

LIMITED ENGAGMENTS

“Aladdin JR” [Naples Performing Arts Center]: Disney's "Aladdin JR" brings the famous movie to life, onstage. In Agrabah, City of Enchantment, every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail! Aladdin, a kind but wily street urchin, falls in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine, whom he knows is way out of his league. It just so happens, however, that the Sultan has declared Princess Jasmine must choose a husband within the next day. After she turns down the offers from various wealthy suitors, Aladdin — with the help of a fast-talking, magical genie — introduces himself as wealthy suitor Prince Ali of Ababwa. Meanwhile, evil royal advisor Jafar also has his sights set on the kingdom, and tries to convince the Sultan to force Jasmine to wed him. Will love conquer all? Perhaps - if love has a little help from a genie. Performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/naplesperformingartscenter/5030 or telephone 239-325-8789.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With songs like 'We’re All in This Together' and 'Breaking Free,' this fast-paced, high-energy musical will have audiences singing and dancing along.

“Disney’s High School Musical JR” [The Naples Players Academy]: “High School Musical” brings the magic of East High to life with all your favorite characters and catchy tunes. Follow Troy, Gabriella, and their friends as they navigate the pressures of high school, friendships, and love while challenging the status quo and showing that everyone has a voice. With unforgettable songs like “We’re All In This Together” and “Breaking Free,” this fast-paced, high-energy musical will have you singing and dancing along! "High School Musical Jr." is a heartwarming, toe-tapping celebration of individuality, unity, and following your dreams. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in The Glass Educational Theatre. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4702.

Courtesy of North Fort Myes High School Red Knight Theatre / North Fort Myes High School Red Knight Theatre Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon.

“The Play That Goes Wrong High School Edition” [North Fort Myers High School Red Knight Theatre]: From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes this smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! Performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre Company / Cultural Park Theatre Company 'Don't Dress for Dinner' closes at Cultural Park Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 26.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his mistress while his wife is away, but things quickly unravel when his wife returns early, his best friend is clueless, and chaos ensues with mistaken identities and miscommunications. Closes Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246177 or telephone 239-772-5862.

“Let’s Murder Marsha” [Charlotte Players]: Marsha, who is addicted to reading murder mysteries, hears her husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with a woman. To her ears, it sounds like they are planning to murder her! With the assistance of a friend, she tries to turn the tables on them with a poisoned potion. Marsha’s intended victims discover what she has planned, and decide to teach her a lesson by actually pretending to be murderers. Closes Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show' closes at Venice Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 25.

“Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Caught in a storm, a young couple seeks help at Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter’s castle, leading to wild misadventures. With rock ‘n’ roll, humor, and bold experimentation, “The Rocky Horror Show” explores love, identity, and lust. PLEASE NOTE: For the safety of the actors, outside props are not permitted. Prop bags will be available for purchase for $10 in the lobby and include bubbles, confetti, a small flashlight, toilet paper, and a section of newspaper. Runs through Oct. 25. This run is already sold out. For more information, please telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Shrek the Musical' is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.

“Shrek the Musical” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Shrek the Musical” is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes. Grumpy, gruff, green ogre Shrek lives alone in a swamp. He is more than happy being reclusive. But then a group of homeless fairy tale characters — Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs, and more — show up, seeking refuge from the persecution of the cruel, vertically challenged Lord Farquaad. Shrek seeks out Farquaad, who offers him a deal: If Shrek rescues Princess Fiona (whom Farquaad wishes to marry for her crown), then Farquaad will return the fairy tale creatures to their homes. So Shrek travels to Princess Fiona’s prison, rescues her from a fire-breathing dragon, and then – scariest of all – is forced to get to know the princess as he tries to bring her back to evil Farquaad. To the determinedly antisocial ogre’s dismay, Fiona is very different from what he expected a princess to be. She may even provoke Shrek’s most novel experience yet: love. Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony-winning fairy tale adventure. Closes Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'We're Doomed' closes in Bowne's Lab on Saturday, Oct. 25.

“We’re Doomed” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Join the cast of FST Improv for an original horror flick just in time for spooky season. In this improvised horror movie, the audience holds the remote control – complete with the power to rewind, fast forward, and press play on this frightfully funny new release. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/syos/performance/77395 or telephone 941-366-9000.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee.

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon." Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends such as Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. For more, read/hear “Band Called Honalee performing Peter, Paul & Mary at Sarasota’s Goldstein Cabaret.” Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players From the acclaimed playwright of 'Silent Sky' and 'The Half-Life of Marie Curie' comes 'Ada and the Engine,' a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace.

“Ada and the Engine” [The Naples Players]: From the acclaimed playwright of “Silent Sky” and “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” comes “Ada and the Engine,” a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace. Visionary mathematician, pioneering computer programmer, and a woman ahead of her time, Ada’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and the human connections that shape our lives. Staged in the Price Studio Theater, this production surrounds you with the action, making you feel part of Ada’s world as her passion and brilliance unfold. Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are limited. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visithttps://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4291.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Feeling Good' is a high-energy celebration of the crooners.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, read/hear "Florida Studio Theatre's tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences 'Feeling Good.'" Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Grey House' is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that blends supernatural horror with psychological suspense and mystery.

“Grey House” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Stranded in the wilderness after a car accident, a young couple seeks shelter in a remote cabin — but something isn’t right. The strange inhabitants seem to know more than they should, and as the night unfolds, reality twists into a nightmare of eerie whispers and unexplainable events. "Grey House" is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense. With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected. Enter if you dare—because every refuge has its secrets. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller ‘Grey House’.” Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316000-grey-house-oct-3rd-2025 or telephone 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Peter Pan' is a show by professionals for children.

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland – where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before. Runs through Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Audiences revel in hearing all their favorite lines from the Richard Gere-Julia Roberts movie.

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules — and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her prince! For more, read/hear, "Broadway Palm's 'Pretty Woman the Musical' has it all" Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.

“Purlie” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In this Tony Award-winning comedic Broadway play, Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to reclaim his inheritance, save his community church and free the oppressed workers. The problem is that Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, the domineering plantation owner, is unfairly holding Purlie's inheritance. Through quick wit and determination, Purlie sets out on a bold mission to reclaim dignity, hope and freedom for his community. The play is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South. The play premiered in 1970 on Broadway, and starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore who both won Tony Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Read/hear, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings ‘Purlie’ to Donnelly Theatre stage.” Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004jA5lMAE.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Sinatra, Martin and Davis come back to Earth for one night only to keep a promise.

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, 'Steel Magnolias' celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, “Steel Magnolias” celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' is a play performed by professionals for children of all ages.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Stanley is your average 10-year old boy. One morning, he mysteriously wakes up flat! Join Stanley as he embarks on an adventure around the globe searching for a solution to his unusual problem. Runs through Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m.; and Friday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre A Realtor, a paranormal investigator, a psychic, the owner of the manor and a woman whose aunt died in the house 30 years prior are trapped in a New York manor.

“The Spirit of Bay Manor” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Five people are brought to an old upstate New York manor for a weekend to determine if the house is, or isn't, haunted! Among them are a Realtor, a paranormal investigator, a psychic, the owner of the manor and a woman who's aunt died in the house 30 years prior. Starring Cape Cafe regulars Sherri Hepler, Kristen Wilson, Joe Simonelli, Chris Durso and, making her Cape Cafe debut, Rose Eda Lee. Directed by Lori Sigrist. Runs through Nov. 2. For tickets, telephone 239-363-0848 or visit capecafetheatre.com.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre From the comedic genius of Mel Brooks comes 'Young Frankenstein,' a monstrously funny musical based on his classic 1974 film.

“Young Frankenstein” [The Belle Theatre]: From the comedic genius of Mel Brooks comes “Young Frankenstein,” a monstrously funny musical based on his classic 1974 film. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (that's "Fronkensteen”), a respected New York brain surgeon who inherits his famous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate. Despite his best efforts to distance himself from the family legacy, he finds himself knee-deep in mad science, grave robbing and an unforgettable tap-dancing monster. With a cast of outrageous characters, toe-tapping songs like “Puttin’ on the Ritz” and Mel Brooks’ signature wit, “Young Frankenstein” is a laugh-out-loud love letter to classic horror – and a frightfully good time for all. Runs through Oct. 31. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487547 or telephone 239- 323-5533.

