Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller “Grey House”

Laboratory Theater of Florida opens its 17th season with the Southwest Florida premiere of playwright Levi Holloway’s stunning psychological thriller “Grey House.”

The plot of “Grey House” can’t be explored too deeply without revealing spoilers, but it is a remarkable work in terms of the blending of horror, mystery and psychological drama.

The play’s atmosphere and tension has drawn comparisons to horror films including “Hereditary,” “The Witch,” and “The Shining.”

The story thoughtfully explores themes of trauma, ancestral trauma, relationships between mothers, daughters and chosen family, the supernatural in everyday life, and the duality of memory.

Ahead of next week’s opening of the play, we hear from director Heather Johnson and actors Roslyn Kellogg and Abby Seeley.

If You Go:

Laboratory Theater of Florida’s production of “Grey House”

1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Performance dates run Oct. 3 – Nov. 2.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday matinee performances start at 2 p.m.