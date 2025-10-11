Band Called Honalee performing Peter, Paul & Mary at Sarasota's Goldstein Cabaret

A Band Called Honalee celebrates the timeless music of Peter, Paul & Mary, along with such ‘60s folk era contemporaries as Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and The Mamas and the Papas. Catherine Randazzo directs Florida Studio Theatre’s cabaret shows and played an instrumental role in bringing the trio to Florida.

“Their creator, Aaron Gandy, put together this group 15 years ago and it has been selling out for all these years. We finally got them down to Florida,” Randazzo said.

The group is known for beautiful vocal harmonies, polished showmanship and interactive performances.

“They're really wonderful,” said Randazzo. “They play, they sing, they tell stories about themselves. It's really fun and interactive.”

And nostalgic.

“The audience loves it,” Randazzo observed. “It sits right in the breadbasket of their memories of what music was for them and what it meant.”

Randazzo said the venue also enhances that feeling of nostalgia.

“The Goldstein Cabaret was the original, first one that Florida Studio Theater built in 1996,” she noted. “It is about 101 seats. It's an intimate venue that allows an audience to grab a snack or have a drink or a little bite before the show starts…. It's kind of like New Orleans meets New York cabaret experience.”

A Band Called Honalee is at the Goldstein Cabaret through Nov. 2.

MORE INFORMATION:

A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary. Musically accomplished, interactive and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience such timeless classics as "Puff the Magic Dragon," "Blowin' in the Wind," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane."

The group believes the melodies and messages of the 1960s folk and folk/rock era are just as relevant today as they were when they were first sung, perhaps even more so. Its mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Most of all, they celebrate the power of these songs to inspire people and bring them together once again.

A Band Called Honalee has a roster of experienced vocalists who take turns performing with the group around the country including Sigrid Wise, Michael Grieve and Brian Ott.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Singer Sigrid Wise

Wise is an actor, singer, and arts educator. Originally from Jackson, Mississippi, she is currently based in New York City. This summer, Wise served on the high school theatre faculty for the Summer Arts Institute, a program for NYC public school students focused on creativity and collaboration in their art form. Favorite credits include Hermia in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); Miranda in “The Tempest” (ASF); Juliet (Shakespeare Festival St. Louis); and The Ghost of Christmas Past in “A Christmas Carol” (New Stage Theater). Wise released her debut short film, "The 4 Of Us,” which she co-wrote, produced, and starred in alongside Michael Grieve. The film was accepted to multiple film festivals around the country, and she was awarded best actress at the Southern Short Awards. Wise is a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and Webster Conservatory.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Michael Grieve

Michael Grieve previously appeared at Florida Studio Theatre in “Bright Star” (Darryl/Banjo) and “The Wonder Years.” Other theatre credits include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); “Elvis: The Musical” (Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre); the Beast in “Beauty and The Beast” (Disney Cruise Line). He wrote, produced, and starred in the short film “The 4 of Us” alongside Sigrid Wise. The film was the Southern Shorts Awards Winner, Best Thriller at Independent Shorts Awards, Official Selection Tallgrass Film Festival and Cobb International Film Festival. Wiese has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Brian Ott

Brian Ott is an actor, singer, and musician who appeared in last season's “59th Street Bridge.” He has toured with A Band Called Honalee since 2019 but has been playing '60s folk music since he could hold a guitar. Selected theatre credits include “Phantom Folktales” (PigPen Theatre Co./Virgin Voyages), “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (Franklin Stage Company), “Anna Karenina” (HB Studio/Notch Theatre Company), “A New Brain” (Iron Crow Theatre), a season at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and four productions of “Twelfth Night.” He has a bachelor of arts from College of the Holy Cross.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Dr. Geoffrey Neuman

Geoffrey Neuman plays bass for the band. He is an experienced conductor, music educator and musician. He currently serves as director of instrumental music at The State College of Florida, where he conducts The Bradenton Symphony. With over 29 years of experience as a music educator, he has extensive experience in both string pedagogy and conducting. He is a sought-out clinician for both bass and conducting. Neuman previously served as the director of orchestras at the College of Southern Nevada and associate conductor of The Henderson Symphony. He has completed a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in conducting and bachelor's and master's degrees in music education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Neuman made his Carnegie Hall conducting debut and has conducted in various concert halls throughout the U.S. and Europe. His ensembles have performed at prestigious conferences such as The Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic and National Association for Music Education, and American String Teachers Association National Conference.

As a bassist, Neuman is known for his versatility with both the electric and string bass in classical, rock, jazz, and other genres. Neuman plays string bass in the Las Vegas Philharmonic, with his jazz trio, and has also performed with artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Luciano Pavarotti, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Elton John, David Foster, Itzhak Perlman and many others. He has performed at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Village Vanguard, and the Kennedy Center. Neuman performed as a substitute musician on production shows in Las Vegas including Cirque du Soleil’s Ka,’ "Showstoppers," "The Lion King," "Mamma Mia!" and more.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.