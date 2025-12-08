Intro for “Wintering Warblers”

New World Warblers are often referred to as the “butterflies of the bird world” – a designation because of their small size and diverse colors and patterns. A few warblers nest in south Florida, but several -- including the Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Black-and-white Warbler are common winter residents.These three have distinctive plumage patterns and behaviors, making them a great trio to begin exploring the diversity of warblers that pass through on migration. Beware, however: watching warblers as they flit among the branches of tall trees in search of insects can be addictive – and lead to a temporary affliction commonly known among birders as “warbler neck”.