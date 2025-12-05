FAA puts Hendry County cargo hub proposal on administrative hold

The Federal Aviation Administration has turned down another extension for the promoters of an international cargo hub in eastern Hendry County.

The group had asked for more time to show it could meet FAA requirements to build a cargo hub. The most notable requirement, issued in September of 2019, would be to show the agency that the promoters have access to nearly $100 million to start construction.

The previous extension ran out this past November 28. The FAA sent this statement to WGCU News: "The FAA has placed the 2019 ROD (Record of Decision) on administrative hold in order to provide AirGlades International Airport and Hendry County additional time to meet the ROD conditions and to avoid the need for further extensions."

The statement concludes with more ominous language.

"AirGlades International Airport and Hendry County will need to secure investors and make progress towards meeting the ROD conditions to continue the process. The FAA will monitor the progress," the statement said.

WGCU News asked the FAA whether that means the agency is losing patience with the AirGlades proposal. And we asked how long the agency will give promoters to secure investors, and what would happen if promoters can't get the money. So far the FAA has not responded to those questions.

WGCU News reached out to AirGlades and Hendry County government asking for comment or reaction. We have not received a response from either. We also asked US Sugar Corporation, an investor in the cargo hub plan, for comment. It has not gotten back to WGCU News.

A group has tried for more than a decade to pull together plans and financing for a cargo facility at AirGlades near Clewiston. The hub would bring in cargo planes from South America, loaded with fresh produce and flowers.

The freight would be off-loaded into refrigerated warehouses, and then trucked to markets all over the state and nation. AirGlades could serve as an alternative to Miami International Airport. Miami has massive cargo facilities, as well as plans and money to build more. But the airport is surrounded by roads that often become clogged with traffic.

AirGlades is about 90 miles north of Miami International, and that means closer to the big metro areas of Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

A few years ago the cargo hub group talked openly about bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs to Hendry County. But more recently the group has been silent about the plans.

Right now AirGlades operates as a general aviation airport, with small planes using the runway. It also has some sky-diving and training flights.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.