Temporary lane closures set on westbound Daniels Parkway

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:48 AM EST
Some road closures ar being planned this week to further work on the Three oaks Extension project.

Motorists should be aware of overnight lane closures on westbound Daniels Parkway from Palomino Lane to Weirsma Lane on two consecutive nights this week.

Closures will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 10), and 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 11), and conclude at 5 a.m. the following day.

This work is necessary as part of the Lee DOT project that will extend Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from Danport Boulevard to Powers Court/Apaloosa Lane.

Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2028.

