Temporary lane closures set on westbound Daniels Parkway

Motorists should be aware of overnight lane closures on westbound Daniels Parkway from Palomino Lane to Weirsma Lane on two consecutive nights this week.

Closures will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 10), and 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 11), and conclude at 5 a.m. the following day.

This work is necessary as part of the Lee DOT project that will extend Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from Danport Boulevard to Powers Court/Apaloosa Lane.

Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2028.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.