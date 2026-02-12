Upcoming 'Denim & Diamonds' Swamp Cabbage event marred by rifts on social media

For as long as 63-year-old Hendy County Commissioner Emery "Rowdy" Howard can remember, the LaBelle High School Cowboy Marching Band has been a centerpiece of the parade ushering in the Swamp Cabbage Festival each year.

But this year, the festival’s 60th, that’s very likely not going to be the case.

The band says it is not participating this year in protest over the requested $50 entry fee for non-profits. In a post to social media, the band's director said it wasn’t about the actual cost of the fee, but the decision to not participate was about principle.

Band director Alex Burden said the school bears the costs for new music and parade banners for festival time. And some students, he added, must take time away from jobs for practice and participation in the parade.

The Cowboy Marching Band's participation each year is done free of charge. So asking for an entry fee, Burden said, wasn't right.

After Burden's post, social media lit up with many criticizing the organizers of the Swamp Cabbage Festival. Organizers posted a reminder on social media that parades do come at a cost: “We are not a big organization, we are your neighbors working year-around to create something meaningful for everyone.” The commenting option under the organzier's post was disengaged, adding to the already palpable ire over the situation.

A day later, organizers of the festival explained to WGCU that what has happened is much more nuanced than the school band director is intimating.

In an email to WGCU News, the organizers said the school never submitted the parade entry form so that a sponsor could be found to pick up the costs. Even so, the email said, organizers decided to waive the entry fee if, quote, “Mr. Burden would simply submit an entry application and answer his phone.”

Regardless who is right in tghe rift, the idea of the Cowboy Marching Band not performing at next Saturday's parade, is crushing to people like Commissioner Howard.

"So they won't be in my lifetime — I believe, it will be first time that they will not be marching in the swamp cabbage parade."

Howard is far from alone and called on fellow commissioners to back his proposal to have county staff send a letter to the organizers expressing concern about the what is happening between the band and organizers.

All voted in favor of a letter except for Commissioner Mitchell Wills. His no vote was made out of principal. He said fingers cannot just be pointed at organizers. Like Howard, he is very disturbed at the notion of the Cowboy Marching Band not participating.

"I love the band. The band's been incredible — the stuff they've done. Would I love to see them? Absolutely — absolutely and anyone would have gladly paid fifty bucks — anybody," he said.

Wills believes the issue goes deeper. When the parade was born it was done so by the newly formed Jaycees in 1966. The Swamp Cabbage Festival was operated by the Jaycees for a long time. For the last decade or so, no civic organization has taken over the event.

This year, Wills said, there are now only three people taking on the Herculean task. Adding to the strain of it all is that many musicians at the event will no longer do so free of charge.

Wills said in the end the seniors in the marching band are the ones losing out.

"Guess what? It ain't about the band director, it ain't about the high school. It's about the seniors this year that will not have the opportunity to march in a parade — like [other seniors] have forever. Those are the ones that my heart breaks for — it is those kids. Next year, sophomores, juniors, they'll get the opportunity. Again, these seniors don't and I hate that."

The LaBelle High School principal has not returned requests by WGCU News for additional information and comments.

What happens next — nine days before the parade, remains unclear.

The theme of this years event is "Denim and Diamonds."

The theme of this years event is "Denim and Diamonds."

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday February 21. The opening ceremony will follow at Barron Park. Two full day of activities are planned.

