Wildfire along Lake Okeechobee at 4,000 acres, 60% contained

A wildfire burning along Lake O in Okeechobee County is at 4,000 acres, information from the Florida Forestry Service said.

As of shortly before noon Friday, the fire update said the First Point fire, on the upper northwestern tip of the big lake, was in active status and about 60 percent contained.

Other active fires currently being worked on include the 2,624-acre West Boundary Road fire in Hendry County that's about 985 percent contained as of noon Friday.

