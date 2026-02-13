© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire along Lake Okeechobee at 4,000 acres, 60% contained

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM EST

A wildfire burning along Lake O in Okeechobee County is at 4,000 acres, information from the Florida Forestry Service said.

As of shortly before noon Friday, the fire update said the First Point fire, on the upper northwestern tip of the big lake, was in active status and about 60 percent contained.

Other active fires currently being worked on include the 2,624-acre West Boundary Road fire in Hendry County that's about 985 percent contained as of noon Friday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment Okeechobee CountyWGCU NewsWildfires
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU