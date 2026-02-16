Yellow-bellied Sapsucker Introduction

The Yellow-bellied Sapsucker nests well to the north of us, but winters in Florida, other Gulf states, and the Caribbean. Older males tend to winter farther north, while females and first-year birds winter farther south. Males must return early to establish nesting territories and by staying farther north in winter, they are better able to deal with late cold weather sometimes encountered. Females return to breeding areas about a week later than males.Male Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers can be identified by their red throat. Females and fledgling males have a white throat; young males begin to show red throat feathers early in their second year. Young sapsuckers have dark streaks on the side of the breast and belly; adults show a “cleaner” yellowish belly and distinct black bib on the breast.

The holes sapsuckers make to get sap are called “sap wells”. When searching for a vein of sweet sap, a sapsucker makes a horizontal row of sap wells. Once a sweet vein is found, it makes a vertical row. A horizontal row is no reason for concern. A vertical row suggests that the tree is diseased and trying to ward off a disease. Just as the fever we get when we are sick is our body’s attempt to ward off a disease, the tree needs that extra energy in its effort to fight disease.