Collier County responds to plane seen in the water in the Everglades

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published February 15, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST
Site of plane seen in water Sunday afternoon.
File map
/
WGCU
Site of plane seen in water Sunday afternoon.

Collier County Sheriff's Office units have responded to a report of a plane seen in the water in the Everglades.

A CCSO spokesman said the agency received a call at 12:49 p.m. Sunday from someone reporting they saw a plane in the water near Port of the Islands.

The spokesman said the reporting party did not see the plane crash, just saw the craft in the water.

A Sheriff's Office marine unit responded and found one patient. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Fire and EMS units also responded and a Sheriff's Office aviation unit is in the air searching for any more people in the water or area. The situation is still very active, the Sheriff's Office spokesman said,

Investigation WGCU NewsPlane CrashEverglades
Michael Braun
mbraun@wgcu.org
