Collier County responds to plane seen in the water in the Everglades

Collier County Sheriff's Office units have responded to a report of a plane seen in the water in the Everglades.

A CCSO spokesman said the agency received a call at 12:49 p.m. Sunday from someone reporting they saw a plane in the water near Port of the Islands.

The spokesman said the reporting party did not see the plane crash, just saw the craft in the water.

A Sheriff's Office marine unit responded and found one patient. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Fire and EMS units also responded and a Sheriff's Office aviation unit is in the air searching for any more people in the water or area. The situation is still very active, the Sheriff's Office spokesman said,

