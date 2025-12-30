Town of Fort Myers Beach to issue short-term rental violation notices

The Town of Fort Myers Beach will begin issuing violation notices in the coming weeks to short-term rental properties that are not registered with the Town.

The Town has identified approximately 500 short-term rentals currently operating without the required registration. Many of these rentals are managed by property management companies that have not completed the registration process.

Registration is required because it allows the Town to ensure rental properties meet basic safety standards, including a Fire Department inspection to confirm the property is safe for guests. While the Fire Department continues to work through inspections, the Town has emphasized that registering the property is the most important first step.

Beginning in January, the Town will increase enforcement for properties that remain unregistered. Owners who do not register or ignore violation notices may face fines, compliance deadlines, and possible suspension of rental privileges. Operating an unregistered rental may also expose owners to legal and financial risk if an emergency or injury occurs.

The Town’s enforcement approach applies equally to all short-term rental owners, regardless of the number of properties owned or who manages them.

Some rentals follow different processes.

Property owners are strongly encouraged to register as soon as possible to avoid penalties.

For more information about short-term rental registration, visit the Town’s website or contact Code Enforcement at str@fmbgov.com

