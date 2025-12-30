© 2026 WGCU News
Annual Tire Amnesty Day January 17; focus is on eradicating mosquito breeding opportunities

WGCU | By Kate Cronin
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:14 PM EST
File
/
WGCU

An unlikely hero is helping empty out garages for the area's annual Tire Amnesty Day. Lee County Mosquito Control, located off Homestead Road, will collect up to eight tires per Lee County resident from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan 17.

The effort is a collaboration with Lee County Solid Waste and the Rotary Club of Fort Myers East to clear neighborhoods of discarded tires.

Littered tires can become a hotbed for mosquitos, which can spread Zika, yellow fever, and dengue. People and animals can be put at risk when tires fill with rainwater and make perfect conditions for mosquitos to spread.

Last year’s Tire Amnesty Day collected 340 tires for a total of 4.25 tons of waste removed from the community.

The event promotes sustainable waste management while minimizing illegal dumping. Lee County’s ongoing environmental efforts encourage resident involvement to maintain clean neighborhoods.

Only on-road vehicle tires will be accepted, with or without rims. Those unable to attend may place up to two tires on their curbs for pick-up on regular waste collection days.

For more information on off-road disposal, residents can call Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000 or visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste .
Environment WGCU NewsLee County Public SafetyCars
