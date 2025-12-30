© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fireworks usually nixed by burn bans; here's counties with bans

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 30, 2025 at 2:10 PM EST
Be cautious about setting off fireworks. They are a danger to birds.
WGCU
/
File
If your county has a burn ban you need to check before setting off fireworks. Most bans include a fireworks prohibition.

Residents in counties with burn bans need to remember that the ignition of fireworks is not permitted this New Year’s Eve, as it is usually a violation of the specific county’s ordinance setting the active ban.

This is helping to keep the community safe from wildfire.

Counties in Southwest Florida with current active burn bans include Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Glades, and Highlands.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsBurn BanFireworks
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Coping with Winter Cold
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Animals in south Florida don’t have to worry much about winter cold – and indeed many migrants from areas farther north find suitable living conditions here. But, a trip to the beach or on a rare blustery day sometimes makes one wonder. How do ducks, herons, egrets, and other birds tolerate wading or swimming in cold weather? Aquatic birds, for example, have bare skinny legs with leg muscles placed among insulating feathers.Blood vessels going to and from the very few muscles in the legs and feet lie right next to one another, and cold blood going back into the body is warmed by warmer blood coming from the body – and is nearly the same temperature as the blood circulating in the well-insulated body.
  • Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.
    Housing
    Site prep work started on new FGCU workforce housing complex
    WGCU Staff
    Site work is underway on FGCU’s workforce housing project behind Gulf Coast Town Center. The housing site is adjacent to West Lake Village and Gulf Coast Town Center and will include 74 cottage-style homes and townhomes.
  • Weather
    Holiday warm spell to end across the state with cold front passage
    Andrew Wulfeck
    A strong cold front will bring an abrupt end to the warm Christmas weather across parts of the Sunshine State, sending temperatures 20 degrees below average during the week.