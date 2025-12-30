Fireworks usually nixed by burn bans; here's counties with bans

Residents in counties with burn bans need to remember that the ignition of fireworks is not permitted this New Year’s Eve, as it is usually a violation of the specific county’s ordinance setting the active ban.

This is helping to keep the community safe from wildfire.

Counties in Southwest Florida with current active burn bans include Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Glades, and Highlands.

