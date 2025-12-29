© 2026 WGCU News
Lee County, partner agencies activate cold-weather outreach

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:03 PM EST
File
/
WGCU

With an oncoming forecast of low temperatures in the next few days, Lee County is coordinating with partner agencies for cold weather outreach this week.

The Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services, Lee County Transit (LeeTran) and additional partners typically coordinate plans during timeframes in which the temperature drops below 40 degrees, true temperature or with windchill, for a period of time.

MORE

Plans include:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 31: The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals seeking relief from cold weather conditions. Shelter will be available beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 30, through the morning of Thursday, Jan. 1. Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to arrive for intake on Tuesday, Dec. 30, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. The Salvation Army will reassess capacity on Wednesday, Dec. 31, and will continue accepting individuals as space allows. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 239-789-1169.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 30: Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute cold-weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets and hand warmers.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 31: LeeTran will provide Warming Busses at the locations listed below. 
    • 6 a.m. - 8 a.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919)
    • 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Lehigh Acres Park & Ride (1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972)
    • 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station (820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 31: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.
    • 8 a.m. - noon, Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative (3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916)
    • 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905)
    • 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub - Goodwill Industries (2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920)
    • 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center (15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908)
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 SW. Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991)
    • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub at Jewish Family Services (9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 31: Mobile Warming Stations will be available at the locations listed below and will distribute cold weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lions Park (2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901)
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919)
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edison Mall Transfer Station (4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901)
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Fort Myers Transfer Station (13182 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907)

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is another way individuals experiencing homelessness can get information. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is always available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

Lee County Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management staff is monitoring the cold temperatures and encourages residents to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

