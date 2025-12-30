© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Collier to begin mailing Vote-by-Mail ballots for 26 Naples election

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
“I voted” stickers in English and Spanish, Virginia, USA, November 2014. (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) photo.)

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will mail requested Vote-by-Mail ballots to eligible domestic voters who are eligible to vote in the City of Naples Election starting Dec. 31.

Mailings for uniformed and overseas voters began on December 19.

The deadline for voters to request a ballot to be delivered by mail for the City of Naples Election is 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 22.

All Vote-by-Mail requests from prior years have expired. Vote-by-Mail ballot requests can be made online at CollierVotes.gov or voters can call in their request at 239- 252-VOTE (8683).

Voted ballots must be physically returned (not just postmarked) to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, February 3.

The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their voted ballots one week before the due date to account for any unforeseen events such as weather issues and to allow for timely receipt and processing by the elections office.

Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person on Election Day should bring their marked or unmarked ballot to their polling location so it can be canceled.

To request or track your ballot for the City of Naples Election, visit CollierVotes.gov or contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 239-252-VOTE (8683).

Tags
Elections WGCU NewsVote By MailVotingCollier County Government
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
