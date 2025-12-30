Lee County high school junior awarded first place in US District Court Middle District of Florida essay contest

A Fort Myers eleventh-grader was awarded first place recently in the 2025 High School essay contest for the United States District Court Middle District of Florida.

Noah Moon described his experience founding a nonprofit organization that brings youth together through sports.

As president of Athletes Activating Champions for Empowerment (AACE), the Canterbury School junior uses his love for sports to mentor those around him and provide a supportive space for kids from all backgrounds.

“I started it because I wanted to use strength and sports in connection to help other students in the community find their strengths,” Moon said. “We do this to make and build relationships and to make memories with each and every student we encounter,” he said.

The Middle District of Florida is the designated federal court covering 35 of Florida's 67 counties organized into five regions — Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando and Tampa — handling federal civil and criminal cases, and includes district judges, senior judges and magistrate judges. It is a major federal trial court, geographically spanning from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic and serving more than half of Florida’s population.

While the Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to legal counsel for criminal defendants who cannot afford a lawyer, this right does not extend to individuals involved in civil disputes.

Students from grades 9-12 in the Middle District were invited to describe a time when they advocated for someone else, had someone else advocate for them, or believed an advocate could have helped resolve a difficult situation involving themselves or someone they know. They were asked to highlight why having an advocate is vital to creating a more just and equitable society.

“Justice for All” was the focal point of the contest. Moon read his essay as part of Bill of Rights Day events at the Fort Myers Courthouse — the same courthouse where his Argentinian grandparents were naturalized in 1984. His mother was present for both ceremonies in a full-circle moment.

“It was honestly a little nerve-wracking at first, but it ended up being an incredible experience,” Moon said. “Knowing that judges, attorneys, and community leaders were listening made it feel very meaningful and important to me.… My grandparents were in the naturalization process I spoke about in my essay, and they were talking about how emotional and important the process was for them. I wanted to give people that were becoming citizens that same reaction.”

AACE’s mentorship program is partnered with Valerie’s House, a mental health support center, and Tice Elementary. Moon shared he is excited for their upcoming pickleball tournament in April and looking to partner with more youth organizations.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.