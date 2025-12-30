© 2026 WGCU News
Winter finally makes it to Florida: cold goodbye to 2025

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:54 AM EST

Florida will end 2025 with cold temperatures, which for some could be the coldest of the season so far. The cold front pushing down over Florida on Tuesday will open up the gates for a frigid air mass to dominate the Sunshine State just in time to receive the new year.

1 of 5  — Snip20251228_3.png
/
2 of 5  — Snip20251228_2.png
/
3 of 5  — Snip20251228_4.png
/
4 of 5  — Snip20251228_5.png
/
5 of 5  — Snip20251228_6.png
/

Finally, a strong cold front is expected to move through Florida, lowering temperatures across the entire Peninsula. In recent weeks, several cold fronts have moved across the Southeast but have fizzled before reaching South Florida. North Florida, the Panhandle, and Central Florida have experienced significantly cold temperatures in November and December. South Florida has been lagging.

The coldest spell was on November 11, when temperatures dropped to 49°F in Miami. Since then, a couple of cold fronts have lowered temperatures, but only to around mid-50s. The season has remained warmer-than-average. This will change this week due to the strong cold front.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 70°F across South Florida, and Thursday morning could see the coldest temperatures of the season in Miami, with a low of about 48°F forecast for January 1.

Across Central Florida, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s on Wednesday morning and may remain in the upper 30s on Thursday morning. This will likely align with the temperatures experienced during the last strong front in December.

North Florida will experience the coldest day on Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 20s to the lower 30s.

Holiday warm spell to end with cold front passage

Following the cold front, strong north winds will make the seas rough. There are small craft advisories already in effect along the East Coast of Florida through Martin County. The small craft advisories will likely be expanded along the southeast Florida coast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

/

The north wind will not only usher in very cold temperatures for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but also bring very dry conditions. This front does not bring much-needed rain to much of the state, where we continue to face a drought. Nonetheless, we're expecting the dry air to settle in, and this will also likely prompt burn bans across Florida. Be careful with any fireworks you might be planning to use to celebrate the end of 2025. Dispose of them correctly and safely. There's plenty of driver agitation, and if any strong ones remain, any fires that start could quickly spread.

