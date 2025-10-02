Burns Gallery expands horizons with move to industrial space on Central

After more than three decades as a cultural cornerstone in Burns Court, Burns Gallery has moved to a 2,500-square-foot industrial space on Central where fine art and curated design converge.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The new location’s soaring 20-foot ceilings and movable walls accommodate large-scale art, sculpture and immersive installations.

The new location’s 20-foot ceilings and movable walls accommodate large-scale art, sculpture and immersive installations. It will also enable the gallery to feature a rotating roster of local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, while continuing to serve as a private art advisory for collectors, designers and developers. The gallery also expects to host artist talks, book signings and designer-led events, fostering a dynamic hub for Sarasota’s creative community.

The gallery is planning a grand opening for Oct. 26.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The interior of the new Burns Gallery is modern, spacious and tastefully appointed.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Gallery’s new location is 1348 Central Avenue in Sarasota.

“Burns Gallery on Central is a destination reflecting the future of art and design — one that invites dialogue, sparks inspiration and honors the beauty of intentional living,” said owner and creative director Nikki Sedacca.

Courtesy of Burns Gallery / Burns Gallery email to Mike Braun Burns Gallery founder, owner and creative director Nikki Sedacca.

The new location also marks the expanded debut of Curated Interiors, Sedacca’s bespoke design studio blending artistry and function. Known for refined, art-forward interiors and collectible objects, Curated Interiors offers full-service lifestyle design rooted in over 40 years of creative entrepreneurship.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Nikki Sedacca's bespoke design studio is known for refined, art-forward interiors and collectible objects.

Upcoming projects include the launch of a custom furniture line and a hand-painted linen collection, both inspired by Sedacca’s deep background in jewelry and textile design.

“We’re collaborating with artisans across mediums to craft pieces that are both meaningful and functional,” Sedacca said. “This new space gives us the freedom to create, to curate and to connect in ways we’ve never been able to before.”

With her interdisciplinary background spanning jewelry, sculpture, furniture and fine art, Sedacca brings a singular visual perspective to the space. Burns Gallery on Central will offer a curated experience that invites visitors to explore the art of living beautifully through design, creativity and connection.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Burns Gallery on Central will offer a curated experience that invites visitors to explore the art of living beautifully through design, creativity and connection.

Ample parking and an outdoor sculpture garden will further enhance the visitor experience.

“Whether you’re an art lover, design enthusiast or simply curious about what’s next in Sarasota’s creative scene, Burns Gallery on Central is a destination to be inspired,” Sedacca added.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Located just off 10th Street, the new location on Central offers easy access and plenty of parking.

For gallery updates, follow @burnsgalleryoncentral on Instagram or visit burnsgalleryoncentral.com.

Sedacca grew up attending fashion shows with her fashion model and designer mother and fell into the jewelry design naturally. She worked in the fashion industry until she designed her first paradox necklace that she sold to a girlfriend 30 years ago; Sedacca eventually made a career selling one piece of jewelry at a time.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.