Lake Okeechobee Waterway navigation locks remain in operation despite government shutdown

While the U.S. government shutdown has affected a wide variety of federal operations across the U.S. and Florida, there remains one aspect that isn't — Lake Okeechobee's navigation locks.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Material from a floating island (Called a tussock) continues to keep a Lake Okeechobee channel near Route 2 closed. Heavy equipment is being used to remove the material.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a statement Thursday that stressed the navigation locks along the Okeechobee Waterway would remain open and staffed during the U.S. government shut down: "Ensuring safe passage for boaters and supporting water management are mission-essential functions that do not pause."

The statement said that although the waterway's operations would be staffed at minimal levels, crews stay on to ensure safe passage for vessels, regulate water levels, and support flood risk management.

Additionally, in an update about the floating tussock (island) hazard in the Okeechobee Waterway near Route 2, the Corps said channel remains temporarily closed while efforts continue to remove material causing the hazard using heavy equipment.

