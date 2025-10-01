© 2025 WGCU News
The Eagle Cam is back; Southwest Florida spotlight on raptor pair is active again

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
Two eggs, laid November 8 and November 11, 2024, were closing in on the average 36-day incubation period when the first egg showed a pip and the hatch began. The eggs are the second clutch of eggs from F23 and M15. E24 was hatched at 4:01 p.m. Saturday.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate
/
WGCU/file
Two eggs, laid November 8 and November 11, were closing in on the average 36-day incubation period when the first egg showed a pip and the hatch began. The eggs are the second clutch of eggs from F23 and M15. E24 was hatched at 4:01 p.m. Saturday.

The eagle, cam, has landed!

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's live streaming of the North Fort Myers nest area begins today -- the first official day of Florida’s bald eagle nesting season.

Celebrating 14 years of live streaming this season, the SWFL Eagle Cam, sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate at property along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, has captured three different bald eagle pairs in the wild for all the triumphs and tribulations of raising their young.

This is the third season as a mated pair for F23 (short for Female 2023) & M15 (short for Male 2015) and marks an unprecedented return after losing both of their eaglets (E24 & E25) to avian influenza last Spring. Both adult eagles then battled and recovered from the deadly disease themselves.

Given the challenges they've faced, this season is expected to be an emotional one, reminding us of the fragility and power of Mother Nature. This pair has also shown they are on their own timeframe, laying eggs 12-15 days sooner than previous couples Harriet & Ozzie and Harriet & M15. Will this continue into their third season as a couple?

Viewers of all ages can watch and track the action on the official SWFL Eagle Cam website, the official Facebook pageInstagram account and YouTube channel

This season’s streaming features a refreshed set up with two ultra high definition 4k cameras placed strategically in the nest tree.

More on the eagles

Cam 1 will again have the functionality to pan and zoom on action happening in the nest, giving viewers an up close view into an eagle’s ecosphere.

Cam 2, the “Nest Cam” will feature eye-level up close views of nest activity.

Finally, a 360 video camera returns. This camera will also allow viewers to jump into the driver seat and experience real time 360 views of M15 & F23 in the nest.

Since its inception in September 2012, the SWFEC has received more than 350 million views from over 190 different countries worldwide. 

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

