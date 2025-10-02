Method & Concept design studio starts new chapter in Thomas Riley North Naples campus

The Naples Design District has evolved over the past 17 years into the largest concentration of artist studios and galleries in Southwest Florida. Intertwoven with businesses that cater to the trades, the district is an epicenter of fine art, art education and home décor.

Method & Concept help found, and has been located in, the district for 13 years. Now, the gallery is relocating to the Thomas Riley North Naples campus to focus on collectible design and curated exhibitions.

“As the contemporary art world evolves, so are we,” said managing partner Chad Jensen.

From its new location, Method & Concept will simultaneously expand its reach with a pop-up gallery in West Palm Beach.

““We are creating opportunities for bold collaborations and experiences that resonate deeper,” Jensen added.

While the gallery will no longer be part of the Naples Design District, it will continue as Advocate Member of United Arts Council.

