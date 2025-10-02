Collier county students invited to enter 'Art for Democracy' contest

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections has partnered with Champions for Learning and Collier County Public schools to launch the "Art for Democracy" competition. Students K-12 are encouraged to express their understanding of democracy through art.

The contest includes three categories:



"I Voted" Sticker (K-8): Students in grades K-8 may submit designs for the official "I Voted" sticker for the 2026 election cycle.

Best in Show (Art Departments): The winning artwork from a K-8 school art department will earn a monetary donation for the department.

High School Scholarship: One high school student will receive a $500 scholarship for their submission.

Alex Argueta, outreach coordinator at the Collier County Supervisor of Elections, said the contest helps connect students with the local community.

“Voters in the community love seeing what the students come up with, especially for the ‘I Voted’ sticker,” Argueta said. “It’s something very personal to Collier County, because only Collier County voters will be able to get the sticker.”

The competition is open to all K-12 students in Collier County, including those attending private, charter, and homeschool programs. Acceptable art forms include oils, colored pencils, photography, digital art, and more.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 12. For more information on how to submit artwork, visit the supervisor of elections website.

