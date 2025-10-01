North Port recognized as a 'JustServe' city

The city of North Port is being recognized as a “JustServe” city for its commitment to encouraging volunteerism and community service.

JustServe is a free website that connects churches, civic groups, nonprofit organizations and government agencies with volunteers seeking opportunities to serve their communities. The platform is supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and aims to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy, and improve quality of life.

North Port earned the designation for its ongoing support of volunteer activities and programs. Only three other cities on the East coast have received this recognition.

A public presentation will be held Oct. 2 at North Port City Hall, where officials will accept the award in person.

