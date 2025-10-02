FGCU's Women's Basketball team preps for new season

FGCU’s Women’s Basketball team had their first official practice this week as they gear up to get their wings up for a winning season.

For new Head Coach Raina Harmon, the formula for success is simple.

”Efficiency, consistency and have some fun," said Harmon.

Harmon was brought on about six months ago from the University of Iowa. She was hired after Chelsea Lyles resigned from the position to join former head coach Karl Smesko’s coaching staff for WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. Harmon realizes the legacy that came before her and what former coach Karl Smesko was able to accomplish at FGCU.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU FGCU head women’s basketball coach Raina Harmon instructs her team during their first official practice on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at Alico Arena.

“I feel like what Carl was able to do was, was to put the right people in the right position to be successful, I mean on the floor. But I also think about what he was able to do from community point with this program. And really getting buy-in from the community to really support this program," Harmon said.

Seven new players have joined the team and five returned from the previous season. Harmon brought on a new staff of coaches and assistants.

Jordan Campbell, a senior walk-on for the team, was offered a full scholarship at the team’s first meeting and shared what it meant to her.

“It was a really good feeling, it took me off guard, but I was so happy. And even for a few days after that I was in shock and really couldn’t believe it," Campbell said.

The Eagles will go up against some powerhouse teams this season, like the University of South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford.

The first game of the season is November 1.

