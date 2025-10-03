Design company envisions lively future for Bonita Springs' Liles Hotel area

Bonita Springs is getting a view of what could be done to revitalize the prime real estate around the Liles Hotel.

The historic building is located on Old U.S. 41 in the heart of downtown.

The design company DPZ envisions a lively and walkable area around the Liles. Plans could include a gazebo on the banks of the Imperial River, a dazzling display area for art shows and vintage brick walkways. And those are just three of the possible visions for the spot, named Liles Plaza by DPZ.

That company has a contract with Bonita Springs to find ways to build a better future for city residents, according to Council member Jesse Purdon. The company recently made a presentation to the City Council with photos, aerial maps and artists' sketches of the Liles area. The goal was to show what it could look like with redevelopment.

The Liles has not been a hotel for 20 years. It now houses the city's code enforcement offices and a historical group.

The cost, however, gave pause to some members of the council.

"There's a meter going in my brain in starting to get this done," member Nigel Fullick said. "At about $5 million I start to worry."

Member Chris Corrie suggested a private partner or partners for the city to reduce costs. "This can't be just a Bonita city-funded project," Corrie said.

Council member Purdon said he and his colleagues are excited by the designs. But he also said it's too early to ask for proposals from developers.

The Council did approve a motion to accept the DPZ plan, and direct city staff to look into the next steps for possible implementation of the ideas.

Purdon told WGCU News that it's good people are thinking and talking about what to do with the property. He said he believes Bonita has to consider more steps to re-do and re-energize the old downtown.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

