Sunflowers blooming big at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is a destination for the environmentally excitable, and for good reasons.



The extremely rare super ghost orchid blooms nearly every year, a worldwide draw for the flowers’ enthusiasts. Dozens of ancient bald cypress trees rise out of the swamp, 500 years old and impressive. And to see those means walking on top of one of the neatest boardwalks in Florida, more than two miles long and just feet above the gator-filled swamp.



Now, Corkscrew’s endless fields of sunflowers bloomed this week. They’re wild. They’re colorful. And they’re all over.

“Southeastern sunflowers bloom by the millions along the boardwalk in the wet prairie this fall,” Renee Wilson, a sanctuary spokeswoman, said. “There are tall stalks towering overhead as countless bright faces turn toward the sun.”

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s Blair Visitor Center and 2.25-mile boardwalk are at 375 Sanctuary Road W. in Naples.

Open daily, summer hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last admission at 1 p.m. The center offers a nature store and cafe with many local products, gifts, and delicious treats.

Admission is $17 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 14, and free for younger children.

Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers

The sunflowers don’t always bloom with this much gusto, so fan of the yellow flower may decide this is a good year to go see them.

“They should remain in bloom for the next few weeks,” Wilson said. “Don't miss them.”



The sanctuary is open from 8 a-m to 3 p-m daily. For more information ,see W-G-C-U-dot-org.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

