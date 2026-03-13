Irish-themed rock party in Bonita Springs benefits Harry Chapin Food Bank

Harry Chapin Food Bank and Sugarshack Downtown are partnering on St. Patrick’s Day to address hunger and food insecurity in Southwest Florida with ShamROCKed, an all-day live music festival and block party in Bonita Springs.

ShamROCKed will feature six bands on two stages, a lucky ‘stache and beard contest, green beer and drink specials, shamrock sip-and-paint parties, food trucks, vendors, face painting, yard games, Irish dancing and more.

Through the St. Paddy’s Day Pantry Project, attendees who bring donations of two or more non-perishable food items will receive free admission; otherwise, general admission is $10. Foods in high demand include breakfast bars, canned fish or chicken, dry or canned beans, canned vegetables, pasta and pasta sauces, cooking oil, dry milk, peanut butter and jelly, rice and canned soups.

ShamROCKed activities begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at two adjacent locations: Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St. in Bonita Springs, and Sugarshack Downtown, 27421 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Visit SugarshackDowntown.com/shamrocked for tickets in advance.

The band schedule is as follows:

At Riverside Park:

11 a.m.: The Rowdy Bards

2:30 p.m.: Phenomenal Animal

7 p.m.: Smack Daddy

At the Sugarshack Downtown stage:

11 a.m.: Matty Jollie

3:30 p.m.: The Yacht Rockefellers Trio

7:30 p.m.: Celtic Stew

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