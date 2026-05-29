Charlotte County public school children can get free breakfast and lunch during the summer

Charlotte County public school children will be able to get free breakfast and lunch at various sites in the county from June 8 through July 29.

Children 18 and under are eligible.

Families can pick up 7-day bulk meal packages at several distribution sites.

The schools' Champ's Cafe is sharing details for its Summer Break Spot program so that children are fed when school is not in session.

The initiative is themed "Fueling Champions." Last year, Charlotte County Public Schools served nearly 50,000 meals through the summer feeding program. This summer meal program is supported through federal program guidelines that provide access to nutritious meals for children during the summer.

New this summer, families will have the option to pick up seven-day bulk meal pick-ups at designated distribution sites.

Participating Locations and Service Details Champ’s on Wheels Mobile Feeding Bus Stops:

Operating Monday through Friday, with adjusted service on select dates in June. Lunch-only service stops include the Port Charlotte Library from 10:30–11:00 a.m. (no Mondays), Mid-County Library from 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m., and Hampton Point Apartments from 12:30–1:00 p.m. Neil Armstrong Elementary, Charlotte High, Myakka River Elementary, and Port Charlotte High: Breakfast and lunch service available Monday through Thursday in June. No Friday service during June. Meadow Park:

Service begins June 3, with breakfast and lunch available Monday through Friday, including Fridays in June. Baker Center:

Service begins June 1, with breakfast and lunch available Monday through Thursday, as well as Friday, June 5 and June 12. Rural Non-Congregate Bulk Sites (NEW 7-Day Meal Pick-Up Option):

Families may pick up seven-day meal packs (breakfast and lunch) at designated neighborhood distribution locations from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Distribution occurs Mondays at Alfred & Jones Loop Road and Tuesdays at the Charlotte Fairgrounds. There will be no meal service on Friday, July 3.

