Charlotte County public school children can get free breakfast and lunch during the summer
Charlotte County public school children will be able to get free breakfast and lunch at various sites in the county from June 8 through July 29.
Children 18 and under are eligible.
Families can pick up 7-day bulk meal packages at several distribution sites.
The schools' Champ's Cafe is sharing details for its Summer Break Spot program so that children are fed when school is not in session.
The initiative is themed "Fueling Champions." Last year, Charlotte County Public Schools served nearly 50,000 meals through the summer feeding program. This summer meal program is supported through federal program guidelines that provide access to nutritious meals for children during the summer.
New this summer, families will have the option to pick up seven-day bulk meal pick-ups at designated distribution sites.
Champ’s on Wheels Mobile Feeding Bus Stops:
Neil Armstrong Elementary, Charlotte High, Myakka River Elementary, and Port Charlotte High: Breakfast and lunch service available Monday through Thursday in June. No Friday service during June.
Meadow Park:
Baker Center:
Rural Non-Congregate Bulk Sites (NEW 7-Day Meal Pick-Up Option):
There will be no meal service on Friday, July 3.
|Service schedules vary by location; families are encouraged to review the most up-to-date operating hours and site details on the official Champ’s Café Summer Feeding website.