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Mariner graduate crafts 'Science Saves' video about her cousin and wins $10,000

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Elyssa Vazquez, whose video about how 'Science Saves' won her a $10,000 scholarship

Elyssa Vazquez of Cape Coral saw a notice on TikTok about a scholarship contest, entered and won.

Vazquez, who is graduating from Mariner High School on Sunday, was browsing social media when she saw that a video contest called “Science Saves” was offering a $10,000 scholarship to a college-bound high school senior. One of the prompts was to create a 20- to 30-second video answering the question, “What has science done for somebody I know?”

Ava Macias
Ava Macias

"I immediately thought of my cousin Ava," Vazquez said. "She's a super vibrant person, but living with epilepsy means facing constant unpredictability. … growing up she had to navigate the scary reality of sudden seizures and I wanted to share her story because people often look at science as something that only happens in a lab, but for her, medical science is the reason she's able to live her life more to the fullest."

So Vazquez crafted a scrapbook-style video about Ava, who is now 15 and also lives in Cape Coral.

"I looked at videos on how to make a compelling video and I got really involved into Canva," she said. "And I ended up creating that video and I wanted it to feel warm, which is why I went with the paper scrapbook style of it and it allowed me to tell her story like a family album and blending memories and with science animations."

Vazquez will use the $10,000 toward her education at Florida’s Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she’ll study aviation.See her video and runners-up from hundreds across the country, here.
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Science/Tech WGCU NewsEpilepsy
Dayna Harpster
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