Citations being issued for violation of watering restrictions in Punta Gorda

Citations are being issued in Punta Gorda for the enforcement of current watering restrictions to help conserve water during the dry season.

Once-per-week watering is in effect for established lawns and landscaping through July 1.

First-time violations get citations, not a warning.

TO PAY A WATERING FINE: Mail or in person to: The City Clerk’s Office 117 Herald Court, Unit 211 Punta Gorda FL 33950. Made payable to: City of Punta Gorda Citation #: Open Mon – Fri 8 am - 4:30 pm Checks, cash, or money order are accepted. NO CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS ACCEPTED.

The current water rules are as such:

The Modified Phase II Water Shortage Order reduces lawn watering to one day per week, including residents on private wells.

Watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; properties less than one acre in size may only use one of these windows.

Lawn watering is limited to no more than once-per-week and once per day.

Lawn watering days and times for city residents are as follows:



Addresses ending in 0 and 1



Monday

Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.



Addresses ending in 2 and 3



Tuesday



Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.



Addresses ending in 4 and 5



Wednesday



Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.



Addresses ending in 6 and 7



Thursday



Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.



Addresses ending in 8 and 9



Friday



Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.



Addresses ending in a letter or

locations without a discernable address



Saturday



Before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

No irrigation allowed on Sunday.



New Lawns

New lawns and plants have a 60-day establishment period.

On days 1-30, they may be watered any day of the week.

During days 31-60, irrigation is limited to one application on each of three specified days.

Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Odd-numbered addresses may be watered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Fountains, Car Washing & Pressure Washing



Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day and you must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Annual pressure washing or in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed

No HOA or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in water use, including replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing (i.e. driveways).

Aesthetic fountain use is limited to eight hours a day. Exemptions for koi ponds, small fountains, interactive commercial/institutional recreation areas and other incidental uses.

Per Florida Statutes, irrigation is prohibited daily between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 40D-22.201 (3) F.A.C.

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