Collier County’s first 2026 sea turtle nest -- a loggerhead -- recorded on Barefoot Beach

The Collier County Sea Turtle Protection Team recorded the first sea turtle nest on Barefoot Beach in Collier County Wednesday.

The nest, made by a loggerhead turtle, has been staked by the team and will be monitored until the eggs hatch.

The Transportation Engineering Department’s Sea Turtle monitoring group started the permit-required daily nest surveys on April 15. The team patrols and records sea turtle emergences (nests and false crawls) along 22.5 miles of Collier County beachfront daily.

Sea turtle nesting season in this area runs from spring to the end of October each year. During this time, the Sea Turtle Protection Team’s Environmental Supervisor, Mary Toro, asks everyone living on or near our beaches to follow a few simple guidelines.

“Please remember to turn off or shade lights from illuminating the beach by 9:00 p.m. and remove all beach furniture from the beach by 9:30 p.m. We are hopeful for a good nesting season, and with the public’s help, we can make it a great season,” said Toro.

Other points to note include:

If you find a dead or injured sea turtle, please immediately notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/sea-turtle/ or (888) 404-3922, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; or *FWC or #FWC from a cell phone.

If you witness a turtle crawling out of the ocean or digging a nest, remain quiet and at a distance. Movements and noises can easily frighten away a female turtle.

Don't use flashlights on the beach at night. Lights deter turtles attempting to nest.

If you live near the beach, shield lights that face seaward or turn off unnecessary lighting.

Never stop a turtle that is returning to the water.

Please fill in any dug holes for public and environmental safety.

Do not interfere with hatchlings heading for the water; this can weaken them and increase mortality. Contact the FWC (1-888-404-3922) if you witness any situation that may interfere with sea turtle activities.

For more information on the Sea Turtle Protection Program, please visit collierparks.com/sea-turtle-protection/.

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