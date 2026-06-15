Nate Jacobs' newly created Marvin Gaye revue coming to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in July

“Marvin: A Marvin Gaye Revue” features an ensemble honoring one of the greatest catalogs in music history. Gaye is known for powerful R&B and sophisticated soul as well as intensely political and personal self-expression that influenced the evolution of popular Black music. With Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe fan favorite Sheldon Rhoden returning in the title role, “Marvin” is filled with powerhouse vocals, dynamic performances, and hit after hit, including “How Sweet It Is,” “Can I Get a Witness,” “Sexual Healing” and “Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

The production runs July 15-24 in The Donnelly Theatre.

PHoto by SORCHA AUGUSTINE courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Sheldon Rhoden portraying Marvin Gaye later in his career, in the 2024 production of 'Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul.'

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Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs was inspired to create and adapt “Marvin: A Marvin Gaye Revue” by the multiple sold-out runs of WBTT’s previous Marvin Gaye homage, “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul.”

Gaye helped to define the sound of Motown and the soul music of the 1960s and ‘70s, with themes including love, passion, and social injustice. His life and career were cut short, however, with his shocking murder at the hands of his father in 1984.

Sheldon Rhoden performed the title role in “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul” all four times the troupe presented it. He will be joined in the new revue by popular WBTT artists Jada Carson, Jazzmin Carson, Michael Mejia-Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Jai Shanae, Riki Stevens and Henry Washington.

The music director is Etienne “EJ” Porter; the choreographer is Donald Frison.

“Our Marvin Gaye shows and Sheldon Rhoden are, at this point, inextricably linked,” said Jacobs. “His talents inspired me to write the first iteration of Gaye’s story, ‘Marvin Gaye: The Man and His Music,’ and each production has just gotten better, more polished – and more requested. Marvin Gaye is a tragic hero whose music helped to define the Motown era as well as the evolution of soul and protest music through the 1970s. It is a testament to Gaye’s talent that his music remains so popular to this day.”

Photo by Vutti Photography courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe In 2018, WBTT presented the third iteration of 'Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul' starring Sheldon Rhoden.

His artistic development at WBTT – particularly his success in the Marvin Gaye shows – inspired Rhoden to take a shot at the highest level of theatre. In 2013, he traveled to New York City to audition for "Motown: The Musical." His audition so impressed the production team that they called Motown founder Berry Gordy – who was in the city at the time and on whom the production was based – and then recalled Rhoden to sing for him. Jacobs remembers that Rhoden's rendition of "What's Going On?" visibly moved Gordy, who stated that he'd never met anyone who reminded him so much of Marvin Gaye.

Not only will the production serve to entertain local patrons, the run will serve as a warm-up for the show in advance of its run at the upcoming International Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This year’s festival takes place July 27-Aug. 1.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Tickets are $54 for adults, $24 for students and active military.

For tickets, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or telephone the box office at 941-366-1505.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.