North Port to raise Ukrainian flag for 35th anniversary of independence

A ceremony to recognize North Port’s Ukrainian-American community and its connection to the city, and the raising of the Ukrainian flag will be held Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. as an observance of the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991.

As part of the observance, the city is also expected to adopt a proclamation recognizing Ukrainian independence and the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

The proclamation, drafted by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, notes the two countries’ partnership and shared democratic principles. It also recognizes the service of Ukrainian military personnel alongside American forces in international peacekeeping and security operations.

The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 56, is organizing the event. Following the flag-raising ceremony, the organizers will host an informal continental breakfast at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, also known as “Oseredok.”

The ceremony comes as Ukrainians continue to mark their independence while their country remains at war with Russia. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Additional information about the ceremony is available through the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 56 Facebook group.

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