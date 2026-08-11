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Don't look to Lake O to cool down during heat spell

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Blue-Green Algae in the Caloosahatchee River in 2019.
Tom James / WGCU
Blue-Green Algae in the Caloosahatchee River in 2019.

The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County in Hendry County is urging the public to be mindful of the dangers of blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee.  

Water testing is underway because blue-green algae has the potential to produce toxins.  

The health department is urging people to exercise caution, even if the presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed. 

Residents and visitors are advised that where there is a bloom: 

Not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with these waters; Keep pets and livestock from contact with the water; Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms -- boiling will not eliminate toxins; Do not eat shellfish from these waters. 

 Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe provided the fish fillets are rinsed well with tap or bottled water and the fish is cooked thoroughly. 

Be sure to wash skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored water that smells unpleasant.  

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